Capital World Investors Has $131.08 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,814,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $131,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.25. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 327 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,000.00, for a total transaction of $7,521,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/capital-world-investors-has-131-08-million-position-in-morgan-stanley-ms.html.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.