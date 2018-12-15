Carboncoin Reaches Market Cap of $351,554.00 (CARBON)

Carboncoin (CURRENCY:CARBON) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Carboncoin has a market capitalization of $351,554.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Carboncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carboncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Carboncoin has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00735977 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00022162 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00001344 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00014089 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Carboncoin Coin Profile

Carboncoin (CRYPTO:CARBON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2014. Carboncoin’s total supply is 15,392,022,366 coins. The official website for Carboncoin is carboncoin.cc. Carboncoin’s official Twitter account is @TrueCarbonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Carboncoin Coin Trading

Carboncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carboncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carboncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carboncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

