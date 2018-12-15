Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,194,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300,376 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.16% of Cardlytics worth $79,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cardlytics by 19.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 68,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cardlytics by 22.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $726,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDLX opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Cardlytics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.29.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $34.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardlytics Inc will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 27,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $368,991.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 26,870 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $362,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,503 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,517.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDLX. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

