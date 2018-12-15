CarMax (KMX) Given a $87.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Wedbush set a $87.00 price objective on CarMax (NYSE:KMX) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on CarMax and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded CarMax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised CarMax from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.93.

KMX stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,213. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. CarMax has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $81.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 4.12%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 34,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,531,970.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 16,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $1,157,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in CarMax by 14.6% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 57.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 3.5% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 7.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in CarMax by 5.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

