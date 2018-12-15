Carnival (CCL) Given a $73.00 Price Target by Wolfe Research Analysts

Wolfe Research set a $73.00 price target on Carnival (NYSE:CCL) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CCL. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $70.00 price objective on Carnival and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Bank of America set a $78.00 target price on shares of Carnival and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Macquarie set a $55.00 target price on shares of Carnival and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.93.

Carnival stock opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. Carnival has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

In other Carnival news, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $449,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Carnival by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,028,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,401,000 after buying an additional 121,834 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Carnival by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,838,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,783,000 after buying an additional 8,176,078 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,295,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,245,000 after buying an additional 135,561 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Carnival by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,921,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,733,000 after buying an additional 55,116 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Carnival by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,745,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,841,000 after buying an additional 863,411 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

