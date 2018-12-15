Cars.com (CARS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.68

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.68 and last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 19302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

CARS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Thursday, October 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.21.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Cars.com had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Cars.com’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Cars.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 42,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cars.com by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Cars.com by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Cars.com by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cars.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

