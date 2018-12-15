CashBet Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $23,582.00 (CBC)

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 15th. In the last week, CashBet Coin has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. CashBet Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $23,582.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBet Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Kucoin and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 430,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,283,626 tokens. The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com. CashBet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin. CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

