CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CASI. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 28th.

NASDAQ CASI opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $410.69 million, a P/E ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 1.46. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $8.89.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). On average, analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,029,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 664.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 491,471 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 11.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma and triple-negative breast cancer.

