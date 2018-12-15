Castleark Management LLC Invests $6.73 Million in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) Stock

Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 172,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,733,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,479,543 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $80,188,000 after buying an additional 210,128 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

CSII stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 559.00 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Cardiovascular Systems had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $56.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.72 per share, with a total value of $86,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

