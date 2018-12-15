Castleark Management LLC Invests $7.48 Million in EnerSys (ENS)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 85,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,476,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 12.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 179.9% in the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 13.8% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of EnerSys from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of EnerSys from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EnerSys from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. EnerSys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of ENS opened at $76.13 on Friday. EnerSys has a one year low of $62.85 and a one year high of $89.72. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

