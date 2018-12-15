Castleark Management LLC Sells 61,090 Shares of BP plc (BP)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 61,090 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in BP by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,203,070 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $977,462,000 after buying an additional 5,099,444 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BP by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,921,446 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $549,579,000 after buying an additional 2,863,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BP by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,740,525 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $444,753,000 after buying an additional 352,355 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 790.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $338,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527,101 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BP by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,723,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $263,833,000 after purchasing an additional 203,644 shares during the period. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. Redburn Partners raised shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of BP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Santander upgraded shares of BP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. BP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.22.

NYSE:BP opened at $38.66 on Friday. BP plc has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $129.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $79.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.31 billion. BP had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.79%.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

