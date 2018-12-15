Castleark Management LLC Takes $7.99 Million Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 169,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,986,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 871.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 2.27. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $52.95.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $53.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.56 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 30.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and Emflaza (deflazacort) for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

