Caxton Associates LP Purchases Shares of 6,512 Comerica Incorporated (CMA)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA opened at $68.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.38. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.67 and a 12 month high of $102.66.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.72 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.74%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Comerica to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. B. Riley cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Macquarie cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.26.

WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/caxton-associates-lp-purchases-shares-of-6512-comerica-incorporated-cma.html.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.