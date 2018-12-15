Caxton Associates LP Sells 2,751 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

Caxton Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 19,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 52,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,919,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director Stuart R. Levine sold 8,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $879,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 47,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total value of $6,328,919.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,945,630.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 334,256 shares of company stock valued at $43,588,422. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BR. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

BR stock opened at $96.63 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.51 and a 1-year high of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/caxton-associates-lp-sells-2751-shares-of-broadridge-financial-solutions-inc-br.html.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.