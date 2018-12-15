Caxton Associates LP Trims Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)

Caxton Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Synopsys by 264.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $87.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.13 and a 52 week high of $103.40.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $795.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.55 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $318,779.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,535,321.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Geus Aart De sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $4,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 23,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,450.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,611 shares of company stock worth $6,569,379 in the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

