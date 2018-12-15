Cenovus Energy (CVE) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a C$17.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CVE. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.42.

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$10.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.75. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$9.02 and a 12 month high of C$14.84.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.42). The business had revenue of C$6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.77 billion. Research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 0.879169778144537 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is -35.46%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Michael Mckenzie bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$255,750.00. Also, insider Alan Craig Reid bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.56 per share, with a total value of C$52,800.00. Insiders bought 37,121 shares of company stock valued at $364,051 in the last ninety days.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

