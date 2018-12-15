Centerstate Bank Corp (CSFL) Director David G. Salyers Purchases 3,500 Shares

Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) Director David G. Salyers bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $77,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,892 shares in the company, valued at $195,712.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CSFL traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.33. 909,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,657. Centerstate Bank Corp has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $32.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.56.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $128.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centerstate Bank in a research report on Sunday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centerstate Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

