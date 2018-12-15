Centurylink Inc (CTL) Shares Bought by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 2,142.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 378,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,720 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $237,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 51,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 573.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 403,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after purchasing an additional 343,684 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 308,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 122,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 1,430.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Centurylink alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTL. Zacks Investment Research cut Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson set a $16.00 price target on Centurylink and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Centurylink from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

CTL stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.79. Centurylink Inc has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.71%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.94%.

In other Centurylink news, EVP Scott Trezise sold 53,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $1,003,736.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,928.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 8,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $141,160.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 178,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,078,284. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Centurylink Inc (CTL) Shares Bought by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/centurylink-inc-ctl-shares-bought-by-rampart-investment-management-company-llc.html.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.