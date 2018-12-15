Chegg Inc (CHGG) Insider Andrew J. Brown Sells 56,352 Shares of Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) insider Andrew J. Brown sold 56,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $1,695,068.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,569,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,917. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Chegg Inc has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $32.82. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.56, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc raised its position in Chegg by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chegg by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Chegg by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Chegg by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 221,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Chegg by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, First Analysis raised shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

