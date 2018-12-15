Cherokee (CHKE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Cherokee (NASDAQ:CHKE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cherokee had a negative net margin of 227.43% and a negative return on equity of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 million. Cherokee updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,951. The company has a market cap of $8.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. Cherokee has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.

In other Cherokee news, major shareholder Cove Street Capital, Llc purchased 716,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $530,508.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Strategic Opportunit Headlands sold 286,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $260,289.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cherokee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherokee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 20th.

About Cherokee

Cherokee Inc markets, manages, and licenses fashion and lifestyle brands for apparel, footwear, home products, and accessories worldwide. It owns or licenses Cherokee, Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Hawk Signature, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Completely Me by Liz Lange, Flip Flop Shops, Everyday California, Carole Little, Sideout, Saint Tropez-West, Chorus Line, All That Jazz, Sideout Sport, and other brands.

