Chevron Co. (CVX) Shares Bought by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.1% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Chevron by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 95,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,398,000. CAMG Solamere Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 56,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,217,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $113.83 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $133.88. The company has a market capitalization of $220.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Chevron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $1,126,605.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $2,270,833 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

