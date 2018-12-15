Chevron Co. (CVX) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.9% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Chevron by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 95,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,398,000. CAMG Solamere Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 56,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,217,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Chevron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $1,126,605.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $2,270,833. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $113.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.08%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

