Chinook Tyee Industry (XCX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Chinook Tyee Industry Ltd (CVE:XCX) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 5437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Chinook Tyee Industry Company Profile (CVE:XCX)

Chinook Tyee Industry Limited operates as a financial service company in Canada. The company was formerly known as Global Railway Industries Ltd. and changed its name to Chinook Tyee Industry Limited in August 2013. Chinook Tyee Industry Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

