Ciena (CIEN) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Argus

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price increased by Argus to $42.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CIEN. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Ciena from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered Ciena from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ciena from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.20.

Shares of CIEN stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.55. 5,145,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,173,869. Ciena has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Ciena had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $889.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James Frodsham sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $311,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,275 shares of company stock worth $2,449,888. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 484.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 102.0% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

