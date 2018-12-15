Ciena Co. (CIEN) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,101 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ciena were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIEN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,588,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,877 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Ciena by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,734,607 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,494,000 after acquiring an additional 988,292 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,287,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 834,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,057,000 after acquiring an additional 391,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,806,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of Ciena and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ciena from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price objective on Ciena and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $293,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $58,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,275 shares of company stock worth $2,449,888 in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CIEN opened at $34.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $889.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.54 million. Ciena had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

