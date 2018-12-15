Ciena Co. (CIEN) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 66.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,993,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,980,805 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 2.10% of Ciena worth $93,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 19.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 29,512 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 261.3% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 21,954 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 12.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 78.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,015,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,970,000 after acquiring an additional 887,244 shares during the period.

Get Ciena alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIEN. UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on Ciena and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Dougherty & Co boosted their price target on Ciena from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ciena from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ciena from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price target on Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

NYSE CIEN opened at $34.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Ciena had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $889.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $311,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $77,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,888 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ciena Co. (CIEN) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/ciena-co-cien-shares-sold-by-thrivent-financial-for-lutherans.html.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.