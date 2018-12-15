Cincinnati Bell (CBB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.45

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 463980 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Cincinnati Bell to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

The company has a market cap of $478.08 million, a P/E ratio of -116.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.20 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 309.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile (NYSE:CBB)

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as Fioptics voice lines, voice over Internet protocol, long distance, digital trunking, switched access, caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

