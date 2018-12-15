Cintas (CTAS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Cintas from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $169.74 on Wednesday. Cintas has a 12-month low of $147.38 and a 12-month high of $217.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous annual dividend of $1.62. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 34.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,507,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,114,000 after acquiring an additional 344,359 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 440,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,053,000 after acquiring an additional 298,336 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Cintas by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 458,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,828,000 after acquiring an additional 257,231 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Cintas by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 257,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,854,000 after acquiring an additional 201,601 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Cintas by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 838,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,853,000 after acquiring an additional 182,213 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

