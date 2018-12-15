Cintas (CTAS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $192.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “On a year-to-date basis, Cintas' shares have outperformed the industry. Improved product offerings, solid customer base and effective implementation of enterprise resource planning system will benefit Cintas in the quarters ahead. Further, gains from G&K Services buyout will be a boon. In the first quarter of fiscal 2019, Cintas' earnings of $1.93 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.4% while grew 30.4% year over year on solid segmental business and lower taxes. For fiscal 2019, Cintas raised earnings from $7.00-$7.15 to $7.19-$7.29 per share. Also, a strong cash position and focus on rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividends and share repurchases will work in the company's favour. Over the past 60 days, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the stock has remained unchanged for fiscal 2019 but slightly moved up for fiscal 2020.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Cintas from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Cintas from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.75.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $169.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cintas has a 52-week low of $147.38 and a 52-week high of $217.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous annual dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,605,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,044,000 after buying an additional 48,586 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 838,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,853,000 after buying an additional 182,213 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,605,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,044,000 after buying an additional 48,586 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

