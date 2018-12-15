CIT Group (CIT) Given a $47.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $47.00 target price on CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CIT Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIT Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CIT Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CIT Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CIT Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.24.

NYSE:CIT traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,732. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. CIT Group has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. CIT Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. CIT Group’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CIT Group will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 130,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP). The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; and equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies.

