Citadel Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (TUSA)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,762 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 10.21% of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TUSA opened at $30.73 on Friday. First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $36.63.

