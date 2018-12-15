Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 18,758 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,758 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 311.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $1,746,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $93.00 target price on Southwest Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Williams Capital lifted their target price on Southwest Gas from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.67.

Shares of SWX opened at $82.69 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.53 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $668.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.46%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services segments. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,015,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

