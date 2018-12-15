Citadel Advisors LLC Trims Position in CSW Industrials Inc (CSWI)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 50.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,788 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of CSW Industrials worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 307.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other news, Chairman Joseph B. Armes sold 4,250 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $221,680.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 68,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Swartz bought 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,910.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,038 shares in the company, valued at $459,672.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

CSWI opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $767.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.47. CSW Industrials Inc has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $57.20.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.39 million. CSW Industrials had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

