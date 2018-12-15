Citi Trends (CTRN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.93

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.93 and last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 5545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $241.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.90 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Citi Trends’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 7.7% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 59,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 38.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 48,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 57.1% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 56,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 20,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/citi-trends-ctrn-sets-new-12-month-low-at-18-93.html.

About Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, including fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, such as newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional and decorative home products, as well as beauty products, books, and toys.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.