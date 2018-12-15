Cleararc Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 53.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 175,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,310 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.0% of Cleararc Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cleararc Capital Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $12,729,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 166,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBO & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 153,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Neil A. Hansen sold 2,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $214,914.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 7,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $619,838.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 207,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,408,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,675,508. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $75.58 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $72.15 and a 1-year high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $322.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $76.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.36%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Morningstar set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. BNP Paribas set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; produces transportation fuels, such as marine gasoil and diesel; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

