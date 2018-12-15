Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (CLD) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:CLD) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,076,220 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 58,357 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.74% of Cloud Peak Energy worth $7,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 357,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 160.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 25,248 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 219.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,445 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 27,108 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,900,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,593,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Cloud Peak Energy during the second quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLD. MKM Partners set a $2.00 price target on shares of Cloud Peak Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cloud Peak Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloud Peak Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

NYSE CLD opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.99. Cloud Peak Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $233.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.03 million. Cloud Peak Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloud Peak Energy Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloud Peak Energy Company Profile

Cloud Peak Energy Inc produces coal in the Powder River Basin and the United States. The company operates through Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities. It owns and operates three surface coal mines comprising the Antelope Mine and the Cordero Rojo Mine located in Wyoming; and the Spring Creek Mine located in Montana.

