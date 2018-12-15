CME Group Inc (CME) Director Sells $35,530.00 in Stock

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $35,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CME opened at $187.64 on Friday. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $143.68 and a 1 year high of $197.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 113.67%. The firm had revenue of $904.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.50 million. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.70%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on CME Group from $205.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 282.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 267.7% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

