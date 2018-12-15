Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) and BRITVIC PLC/S (BTVCY) Critical Analysis

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) and BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Coca-Cola European Partners has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRITVIC PLC/S has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.5% of Coca-Cola European Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Coca-Cola European Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coca-Cola European Partners and BRITVIC PLC/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola European Partners $12.50 billion 1.83 $777.64 million $2.39 19.78 BRITVIC PLC/S $2.02 billion 1.40 $157.57 million $1.50 14.31

Coca-Cola European Partners has higher revenue and earnings than BRITVIC PLC/S. BRITVIC PLC/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coca-Cola European Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Coca-Cola European Partners and BRITVIC PLC/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola European Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A BRITVIC PLC/S 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Coca-Cola European Partners and BRITVIC PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola European Partners 6.26% 16.36% 6.01% BRITVIC PLC/S N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Coca-Cola European Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. BRITVIC PLC/S pays an annual dividend of $0.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Coca-Cola European Partners pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BRITVIC PLC/S pays out 66.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Coca-Cola European Partners has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Summary

Coca-Cola European Partners beats BRITVIC PLC/S on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands. In addition, the company engages in the bottling operations. As of March 15, 2018, it served approximately 300 million consumers across Western Europe, including Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Iceland, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, and Sweden. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

About BRITVIC PLC/S

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. The company offers soft drinks comprising sparkling sodas, juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral water, mixers, energy drinks, liquid concentrates, and ready-to-drink nectar drinks under the 7Up, Ballygowan, Britvic, C&C, Club Mixers, Club Orange, DaFruta, Drench, Energise Sport, Fruit Shoot, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, Maguary, MiWadi, Mountain Dew, Pepsi Max, Purdey's, R Whites, Robinsons, Tango, Teisseire, TK, Fruité, Moulin de Valdonne, and Pressade brands. It also supplies water-coolers and bottled water; wholesales soft drinks to the licensed trade; and offers financing services. It exports its products to approximately 50 countries. Britvic plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

