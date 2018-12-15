Comerica Bank Decreases Position in CorVel Co. (CRVL)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CorVel were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 66.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 30.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the third quarter worth about $723,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 17.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the third quarter worth about $893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $57,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $400,437.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,092,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,841,995.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,027 shares of company stock valued at $12,640,101 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $64.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.54. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $46.45 and a 52-week high of $70.73.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $148.18 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

