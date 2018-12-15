Comerica Bank Has $410,000 Position in Opus Bank (OPB)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Opus Bank were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OPB. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opus Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opus Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Opus Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Opus Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Opus Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Sandler O’Neill set a $20.00 target price on shares of Opus Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Opus Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of Opus Bank stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.34. Opus Bank has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $60.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.23 million. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 13.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Opus Bank will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. Opus Bank’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

