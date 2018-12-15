Comerica Bank Invests $282,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) Stock

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 86,365 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 130,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ opened at $53.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.93 and a 1 year high of $69.19.

