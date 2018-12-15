Comerica Bank Purchases Shares of 14,555 Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter.

BECN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. William Blair cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $31.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.59. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $66.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl T. Berquist bought 5,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.05 per share, for a total transaction of $165,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $330,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison bought 4,750 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $149,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,625 shares of company stock worth $753,469. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

