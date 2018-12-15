Comerica Bank Sells 1,186 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (ACWV)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 22.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWV. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the second quarter valued at $186,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the third quarter valued at $215,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 40.4% in the second quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,211,000.

ACWV opened at $84.31 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $88.22.

