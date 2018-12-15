Comerica (CMA) Cut to Market Perform at KeyCorp

KeyCorp lowered shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley set a $107.00 target price on Comerica and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Comerica from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Comerica from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on Comerica from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.26.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of CMA stock opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Comerica has a 12-month low of $68.67 and a 12-month high of $102.66.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.72 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 83.8% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Article: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.