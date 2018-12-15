Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI) Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Milby forecasts that the company will earn $1.42 per share for the year. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 40.39%. The company had revenue of $225.01 million for the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Vehicle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $194.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.07. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 986.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 29,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 348.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 36,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 353.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 51,884 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, the Global Truck and Bus, and the Global Construction and Agriculture.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.