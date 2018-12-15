Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires Shares of 1,108 Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (COKE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated by 35.3% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated by 5.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated by 53.8% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th.

NASDAQ COKE opened at $210.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.68 and a beta of 0.36. Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $230.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 7.06%.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

