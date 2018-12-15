Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $151,000 in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) Stock

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,901,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,827,000 after acquiring an additional 518,731 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,631,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after acquiring an additional 220,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,140,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after acquiring an additional 13,937 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIVO. BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $17.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $777.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 4.02. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Meridian Bioscience’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Meridian Bioscience’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, EVP Lawrence Baldini sold 35,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $681,310.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,663.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

