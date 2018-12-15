Community Health Systems (CYH) Trading Down 10.7%

Shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) traded down 10.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $3.92. 3,735,702 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 2,538,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.44.

The company has a market cap of $533.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.71.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.62). Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,248,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,817,000 after buying an additional 987,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,219,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,817,000 after buying an additional 957,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,839,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,587,000 after buying an additional 872,001 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 11.4% during the second quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,213,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after buying an additional 837,427 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 56.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,299,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 832,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

