Comparing Hellenic Telecom Organization (HLTOY) and Pharol SGPS (PTGCY)

Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) and Pharol SGPS (OTCMKTS:PTGCY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hellenic Telecom Organization and Pharol SGPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hellenic Telecom Organization 2.37% 8.02% 3.06% Pharol SGPS N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hellenic Telecom Organization and Pharol SGPS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hellenic Telecom Organization $4.36 billion 1.36 $75.95 million N/A N/A Pharol SGPS N/A N/A -$911.58 million N/A N/A

Hellenic Telecom Organization has higher revenue and earnings than Pharol SGPS.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hellenic Telecom Organization and Pharol SGPS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hellenic Telecom Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A Pharol SGPS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Hellenic Telecom Organization shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Pharol SGPS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Hellenic Telecom Organization has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharol SGPS has a beta of 3.24, indicating that its stock price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hellenic Telecom Organization pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Pharol SGPS does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Hellenic Telecom Organization beats Pharol SGPS on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hellenic Telecom Organization Company Profile

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals in Greece, Romania, and Albania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and TELEKOM ROMANIA segments. The company offers fixed-line services; Internet access and ICT services; and TV services. It also provides mobile and satellite telecommunication, e-commerce, financing, consultancy and security, real estate, wholesale telephony, insurance brokerage, training, fixed line telephony, retail, marketing, overdue accounts management, wholesale broadband, and infrastructure services. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Pharol SGPS Company Profile

Pharol, SGPS S.A. provides telecommunication services. The company was formerly known as Portugal Telecom, SGPS, SA and changed its name to Pharol, SGPS S.A. in May 2015. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

