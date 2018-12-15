Comparing NCS Multistage (NCSM) and Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (GZPFY)

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) and NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Gazprom Neft' PAO (GDR) alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) and NCS Multistage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) 0 0 0 0 N/A NCS Multistage 0 4 3 0 2.43

NCS Multistage has a consensus target price of $14.64, suggesting a potential upside of 124.93%. Given NCS Multistage’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NCS Multistage is more favorable than Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR).

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) and NCS Multistage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) $31.77 billion 0.79 $4.33 billion N/A N/A NCS Multistage $201.63 million 1.45 $2.10 million $0.20 32.55

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) has higher revenue and earnings than NCS Multistage.

Profitability

This table compares Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) and NCS Multistage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) 14.50% 17.91% 10.38% NCS Multistage 4.36% 3.10% 2.55%

Volatility & Risk

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NCS Multistage has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.4% of NCS Multistage shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of NCS Multistage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. NCS Multistage does not pay a dividend.

Summary

NCS Multistage beats Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR)

PJSC Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company also involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of refined petroleum products. It holds interests in 90 resource licenses in the oil-producing regions of Russia; and production projects in Angola, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Romania, Serbia, Iraq, and Venezuela. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved reserves of 6,407 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also produces and sells jet fuels, lubricants, bitumen products, and petrochemical products, as well as provides bunkering services to various industries and sectors. The company sells its fuels through 1,852 filling stations. PJSC Gazprom Neft was founded in 1995 and is based in St. Petersburg, Russia. PJSC Gazprom Neft is a subsidiary of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services. It also provides advisory services to customers on completion designs and field development strategies. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. offers its products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore wells through technically-trained direct sales force, and operating partners or sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Super Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. in December 2016. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Gazprom Neft' PAO (GDR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazprom Neft' PAO (GDR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.